UP: Doctor arrested in Lucknow for 'raping' nursing student on pretext of marriage

Lucknow:

The Lucknow police has arrested an intern doctor, identified as Mohd Adil, on charges of raping a nursing student after allegedly luring her with a false promise of marriage. The victim, who resides in a PG accommodation in Aliganj, allegedly came into contact with Adil a few months ago.

According to the allegations, Adil befriended the victim and eventually trapped her in a romantic relationship. It is alleged that he called her to his flat under the pretext of marriage and sexually exploited her. The victim continued the relationship, believing his intentions were genuine.

The situation escalated a few days ago when the student pressured Adil to formalise their relationship through marriage. However, Adil began making excuses and eventually refused to marry her.

Following the betrayal, the woman filed a formal complaint at the Kaisarbagh Police Station on December 29, charging Adil with sexual exploitation and criminal intimidation.

Investigations revealed that Adil originally hails from the Rampur Garden area in Bareilly. While a police team conducted raids at his native residence, he managed to evade capture initially. On Thursday, using electronic surveillance, the police traced his location near Red Cross Hospital in Kaisarbagh. A police team apprehended Adil from the spot and took him into custody.

KGMU rape case

In a separate incident, a female resident doctor alleged that a junior resident at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hid the fact that he was married and exploited her sexually by promising marriage. She also accused Dr Ramizuddin Naik of coercing her into terminating a pregnancy, issuing threats and pressuring her to change her religion.

An FIR was filed against the accused on December 22, invoking charges such as rape, criminal intimidation and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

KGMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand stated on Friday that Dr Naik was suspended the same day and prohibited from entering the campus. She further said that a seven-member internal inquiry committee of the university had verified all the allegations and forwarded its findings to the state government.