UP cop's wife consumes phenyl, another writes to DGP

The wife of a police official in Etawah district consumed phenyl on Tuesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

Doctors attending to her referred her to Sefai Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. Medical superintendent at Sefai PGI Adesh Kumar claimed on Wednesday that the condition of the woman was stable, but she had been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the reports, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Atri was getting ready to leave for his office on Tuesday when his wife Pallavi consumed phenyl. The domestic help raised an alarm after which the ASP called circle officer Vaibhav Pandey, and rushed her to the district hospital from where she was referred to Sefai.

The ASP claimed that his wife had consumed phenyl by mistake.

Local police officials have not initiated any proceedings in the matter and said that they were waiting for the victim to recover and give a statement before taking action.

In another case in Agra, wife of another SP rank officer, earlier posted in Lucknow, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O. P. Singh demanding action against her husband, who was allegedly involved in a long late night chats with a woman hailing from Lucknow.

The woman claimed that few days ago she checked the mobile of her husband following suspicion that he was involved in some affair.

She said she was shocked when she found a long WhatsApp chat of her husband with a woman living in Lucknow. The affair had been going for over a year, she claimed.

She also said that her husband started abusing her after she objected to his affair with another woman.

The DGP office refused to make any comment on the issue but sources said that the Agra Senior Superintendent of Police had been asked to look into the matter and send his report for further action.

