UP shocker: Man beheads wife, walks with her severed head in Barabanki

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fatehpur police arrested the man

In a bone-chilling incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki beheaded his wife and walked on the streets with her severed head in one hand along with a sickle in another. The accused allegedly cut off his wife's head with the sickle over suspicions that she was having an affair, police said on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Basra village. The couple was married for eight years. According to officials, the incident took place in Basra village on Friday, where the accused was seen walking barefoot with his wife's decapitated head.

A video of him also went viral on social media where he could be seen showing the sickle to a few men standing on the roadside as he walked past them. Upon receiving information, Fatehpur police reached the spot and apprehended him. Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh, later confirmed the arrest of the accused.

"The accused, Anil Kumar, has been arrested. The woman's body has also been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. The couple had been married for eight years and have two children," SP Singh said."We are further looking into the matter," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Odisha horror: Man rapes, uploads obscene photos of friend's daughter, arrested

ALSO READ | Love triangle ends in ruthless murder of man over intimate pictures in five-star hotel | DETAILS