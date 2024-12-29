Sunday, December 29, 2024
     
Two wanted criminals arrested after encounter in West Delhi

The accused sustained gunshot injuries on their legs in the retaliatory firings by the police. The criminals were taken to the hospital after the shootout.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 29, 2024 13:42 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 13:42 IST
Representation picture
Image Source : X Representation picture

Two wanted criminals involved in about 80 cases, including that of armed robbery were arrested after an encounter in West Delhi. According to Delhi Police, acting on a tip-off about the duo's location in Madipur, multiple teams were formed to cover all possible exit routes in the area before the shootout. 

"The suspects were spotted at around 4:30 am. They opened fire when police asked them to stop, hitting the bulletproof jackets of some police personnel though no one was injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer said.

The accused duo sustained gunshot injuries on their legs when police fired back, and they are being treated at a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kapoor, a known criminal from Dwarka district, and Rinku, a history-sheeter from Khyala in West Delhi, the DCP said.

"Collectively, they were involved in nearly 80 criminal cases, including that of armed robbery, in Delhi and and Madhya Pradesh," the officer said.

Delhi Police arrests 3 men, bust syndicate manufacturing banned narcotic drugs

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police arrested three men, including the kingpin, and claimed to have busted a 'nationwide narco syndicate' involved in the manufacturing and distribution of banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, an official said on Friday.

Police said the accused were manufacturing and distributing Alprazolam tablets and Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup across the country.

Tablets and syrup worth approximately Rs 1 crore were recovered and machines used in the preparation of Triprolidine hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup including packaging materials were seized from their possession, they said.

The accused were identified as Samaludden alias Sadik (28), a resident of Agra; Mohammad Gulzar (34), a resident of Narela; and Salman (28), a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to the police, the accused have connections with various distribution channels extending into Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand, indicating a complex inter-state operation.

(With PTI inputs)

