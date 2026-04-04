Two brothers found dead in rented house in Dwarka, murder suspected

New Delhi:

Two men were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a rented flat in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Saturday evening, prompting a detailed police investigation and causing alarm among local residents.

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 6:55 pm at Uttam Nagar police station, informing authorities about two bodies lying inside a house near metro pillar number 743 in Mohan Garden, which falls under the Dwarka district. Acting swiftly, police teams reached the spot along with crime branch officials and forensic experts to assess the situation and begin an inquiry.

The deceased were identified as Devender, aged 50, a resident of Mohan Garden, and Amit Kumar, aged 48, a resident of JJ Colony in Hastsal. Police said the two were brothers and had recently shifted to the flat on rent. The accommodation reportedly belongs to a 65-year-old man named Naresh. Preliminary investigation suggests that the two had moved into the flat only a few days prior to the incident.

During the initial inspection, no visible external injury marks were found on either of the bodies, making the cause of death unclear. This has led investigators to treat the case as suspicious. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination, which is expected to provide crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and initiated inquest proceedings. Officials are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to track any movements in and around the flat before the incident. In addition, efforts are underway to examine the personal and family background of the deceased to identify any possible leads.

Authorities stated that further action will depend on the findings of the postmortem report and ongoing investigation, as they work to determine the exact cause and nature of the deaths.

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