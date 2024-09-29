Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Tripura: Woman tied to tree, burnt alive by sons in Khamarbari

Tripura: Woman tied to tree, burnt alive by sons in Khamarbari

Tripura crime news: The woman lived with her two sons after she lost her husband around one-and-a-half-year ago. Her other son lived in Agartala.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Agartala Updated on: September 29, 2024 23:42 IST
Tripura crime news, Tripura Woman tied to tree burnt alive by sons, tripura news, crime news, Khamar
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Woman tied to tree, burnt alive by sons in Tripura's Khamarbari.

Tripura crime news: A 62-year-old woman was tied to a tree and allegedly burnt alive by her two sons in West Tripura, officials said today (September 29). Police said they have arrested the sons, and suspect that a family dispute might have led to the gruesome murder.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Khamarbari in the Champaknagar police station area, they said. 

"After receiving an input that a woman was set on fire, a police team rushed there and found the burnt body tied to a tree. We took the body to the hospital for post-mortem examination," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jirania Kamal Krishna Koloi told media.

"We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement in the case. They will be produced before the court on Monday, seeking police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may be the reason behind the incident," he said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement