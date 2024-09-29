Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Four workers killed as glass consignment falls at manufacturing unit in Pune

Maharashtra news: The incident took place at the manufacturing unit located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area at around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Pune Updated on: September 29, 2024 17:01 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Four workers killed as glass consignment falls at manufacturing unit in Pune.

Maharashtra news: At least four workers were killed and one got injured after the glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a vehicle at a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune city today (September 30). 

"We initially received a call that five to six workers were trapped while unloading glass stock at a glass manufacturing unit located in the Katraj area. A team of fire brigade personnel was present at the site," a fire official said.

"The fire personnel pulled out five workers who sustained injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, four of them died while one was undergoing a treatment at the hospital," he said.

Police were at the spot and a probe was on into the incident.

