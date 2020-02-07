Top politicians, judges in Delhi on underworld don Chhota Shakeel gang’s radar, police start probe

Top political leaders and judges in the National Capital Region have been found to be on the radar of underworld don Chhota Shakeel’s gang, highly placed sources in Delhi Police’s Special Cell has said. The Special Cell of the Capital’s police force has registered a complaint under Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy) in the matter, it has been reliably learnt.

Senior police officials involved in the probe have said that the “targets” were being monitored manually as well as digitally to keep an overall track of their movements.

The gang-members of Chhota Shakeel who have been tasked to carry out the jobs have already been supplied with advanced weapons through a well-established network headed by Shakeel.