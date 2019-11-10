Thane senior citizen kills wife over property dispute

Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
Thane Updated on: November 10, 2019 16:16 IST
A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangling his wife to death(Representational)

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangling his wife to death, police said. Somnath Shukla, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in the city, killed his wife Sharda (55) after a quarrel, a Srinagar police station official said. "They would frequently fight over the ownership of two flats, which presently were in the name of their sons. On Saturday night, after a fight, Somnath strangled Sharda. We have arrested him for murder," he added.

