Thane senior citizen kills wife over property dispute

Image Source : FILE A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangling his wife to death(Representational)

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangling his wife to death, police said. Somnath Shukla, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in the city, killed his wife Sharda (55) after a quarrel, a Srinagar police station official said. "They would frequently fight over the ownership of two flats, which presently were in the name of their sons. On Saturday night, after a fight, Somnath strangled Sharda. We have arrested him for murder," he added.

