Telangana: TRS leader hacked to death soon after flag hoisting ceremony; section 144 imposed in area

TRS leader hacked to death minutes after hoisting national flag in Telangana

Telangana TRS leader murder: In a tragic incident, a leader of Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) was hacked to death by four unidentified persons on Monday. The incident occurred soon after the TRS leader was returning after hoisting the national in the Teladarupally village of the Khammam Rural Mandal in the district.

The authorities have imposed section 144 in the area to control the law and order situation.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khammam district, Tammineni Krishnaiah was returning on a bike after hoisting the national flag. At the entrance of the Teladarupally village, four people riding an autorickshaw attacked the leader and left him in the pool of blood.

"At the entrance of the Teldarupally, an auto with four people came and killed him on the spot and fled the place. We have got info that four people have committed it and we have formed four teams to find their location. The body is shifted to the hospital for postmortem," said the ACP.

The rural police registered a case based on the available evidences and an investigation into the case was carried out.

Later in the day, angry at the development, a crowd gathered in front of the CPM leader Tammineni Koteshwar Rao's residence in order to pelt stones and as a result, parts of the leader's residence were damaged.

"We dispersed the crowd and based on the evidence cases will be booked. The case is registered and the investigation is on in the Rural police station. 144 section is imposed in Teladarupally gram panchayat," said the Commissioner of Police.

Leader Tammineni Krishnaiah had joined TRS after leaving CPM sometime back.

