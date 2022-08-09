Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana: BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found dead at his residence, investigation underway

Telangana BJP leader found dead: Telangana's Miyarpur Police on Monday found Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gnanendra Prasad dead at his residence. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan, officials informed.

The Miyarpur police reached the spot during the morning hours of Monday. They had received information stating that a person committed suicide within Miyapur police station limits.

"Immediately one team was dispatched to the spot and police found one person hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his residence. The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days," said police.

The body was later shifted to a local hospital for The dead body has been shifted to local govt hospital for post-mortem examination (PME). A case U/s 174 CrPC has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

