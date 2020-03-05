Telangana: Doctors find 11 needles inside 3-year-old's back, private parts; shocking details emerge

Telangana: 3-year-old complains of pain; X-ray reveals 11 needles inside back, private parts

In a spine chilling incident, doctors found around 11 needles inside the body of a toddler in Wanaparthy district. A three-year-old boy, who was unwell for the last six months, was taken to hospital by his parents after spotting a needle poking out of his back.

On a complaint by the parents of the three-year-old, police were questioning two suspects. A police official said they were waiting for the reports from the doctors.

The shocking incident came to light after doctors scanned the body of Loknath. They found needles under his waist and close to his kidneys. Some needles were seen protruding through his anus.

According to reports, the boy’s aunt inserted the needles with the intention of killing him. The victim’s parents are farm labourers and whenever they go out for work, Aliveluamma, the toddler's aunt used to take care of him.

Speaking to The Hindu a senior police officer said the boy’s aunty Aliveluamma inserted surgical needles on his buttocks and thighs to kill him, with an ulterior motive of grabbing the 1.5 acre agricultural land belonging to the boy’s father.

“Initially, doctors of a private hospital managed to take out some needles, which could be seen protruding from his backside. Later, he was shifted to Government hospital in Wanaparthy, where doctors performed surgery and removed a few needles. They are yet to remove two more,” the officer told The Hindu.

“Our investigation revealed that Aliveluamma hatched a conspiracy to kill the boy so that she will inherit the agricultural of her brother,” police said.

According to the report, Ashok and Annapurna, residents of Veepanagandla village, took their son to the doctors as he was not keeping good health for the last few days and was also feeling difficulty in walking. The child's mother said while giving him a bath, she found a needle coming out of his muscle.

After the x-ray report came, the doctors were shocked to see 11 needles inside the kid's body. They conducted the surgery to remove the needles. However, three needles are yet to be removed. Doctors at a private hospital in Wanaparthy said they need more time to remove the remaining needles as they are in a sensitive area.

Police said they registered a case against two persons on a complaint by the child's parents. They said the suspects used to take their son with them. A case was registered and police are likely to arrest Aliveluamma on Thursday.

Police booked them under Section 324 of Indian Penal Code (causing hurt with dangerous weapons and means) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child).

Locals suspect that this could be a case of black magic, which is common in some rural pockets of Telangana.

