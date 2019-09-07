Image Source : FILE Man attacks school girl for rejecting his love proposal

A 20-year-old man allegedly attacked an 18-year-old woman after she rejected his love proposal in Lasalgaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested. The victim, a class 12 student, suffered stab injuries on her chest, stomach, hands and legs, in the incident that occurred on Friday.

The accused, Atish Dhage, allegedly barged into the house of the woman in Dutta Nagar locality and stabbed her, said a police official.

The accused also inflicted injuries on himself, he said.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Nashik while Dhage at a local hospital.

"Dhage has been arrested and a case has been registered against him," the official added.

