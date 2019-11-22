Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Six-year-old raped, killed in UP's Azamgarh

Six-year-old raped, killed in UP's Azamgarh

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a village in Mubarakpur area of the district here, police said on Friday. The girl had gone missing on Thursday night, they said, adding that she was found dead in the morning.

PTI PTI
Azamgarh Published on: November 22, 2019 19:06 IST
Six-year-old raped, killed in UP's Azamgarh
Image Source : PTI

Six-year-old raped, killed in UP's Azamgarh

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a village in Mubarakpur area of the district here, police said on Friday. The girl had gone missing on Thursday night, they said, adding that she was found dead in the morning.

Locals staged a dharna after which SP Triveni Singh rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. The body was sent for a post-mortem.

"The girl appears to have been strangled to death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," SP Triveni Singh said, adding that rape could be established only after receiving the report.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWife kills husband, buries him in house, builds kitchen above