Punjab: DSP held for taking Rs 20-lakh bribe while probing 2019 murder case

A deputy superintendent of police-rank officer in Punjab police was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh, the Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

Following the investigation, Vigilance Bureau teams arrested Sushil Kumar, who is presently posted in Ludhiana. The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday, he added.

The accused took bribe while investigating the 2019 murder case of Mahant Dayal Das. Das was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Dera Baba Harka Das in Kotsukhia village in Faridkot's Kotkapura in November 2019.

The murder case was registered at the Sadar Kotkapura police station against the two unidentified assailants, Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale and others on a complaint from Sant Gagan Das.

Subsequently, Sant Jarnail Das was given a clean chit by police. A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Inspector General of Police (Faridkot Range) Pardeep Kumar Yadav had formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police, Faridkot Gagnesh Kumar, with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Faridkot Sushil Kumar, DSP, Baghapurana Jasjot Singh and Sub-Inspector Khem Chand as its members.

He said in November 2022, Gagnesh Kumar, Sushil Kumar and Khem Chand allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as bribe from Sant Gagan Das to re-nominate and arrest Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale in the case.

The deal was settled at Rs 35 lakh and the officers took Rs 20 lakh in two instalments of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on November 9 and November 22, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)