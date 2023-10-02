Monday, October 02, 2023
     
Punjab: 3 missing sisters found dead in trunk in their house in Jalandhar

The father found the bodies when he was shifting household items and found a trunk heavier than usual, when he opened it, he found his daughters' bodies.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jalandhar Updated on: October 02, 2023 12:44 IST
Sisters found dead in a trunk
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Sisters found dead in a trunk

In a shocking incident, three sisters were found dead inside a trunk in their house in Kanpur village of Jalandhar district, Punjab. The family of the migrant labourer had five children, said police.

The matter surfaced when the father of the girls was shifting household items and found the trunk heavier than usual, said officials on Monday. When he opened the trunk, he found his three daughters inside, they added.

A case of three girls going missing was reported on Sunday night at Maqsudan Police Station. The parents of the missing girls said they did not find them home after returning from work.

All three bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death, the officer said.

According to police, the father of the girls had recently received an ultimatum from his landlord to vacate the house over his drinking habit.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

