Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. PM Modi's niece gets mugged in Delhi, snatchers run away with 56k cash

PM Modi's niece gets mugged in Delhi, snatchers run away with 56k cash

The national capital has a notorious reputation when it comes to crime. The recent case has highlighted the need for better policing yet again. But this time, niece of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tagetted by the theives. According to media reports, Damayantiben Modi was mugged in Civil Lines area of New Delhi. The bike borne thieves snatched Damayanti's bag and fled.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2019 17:10 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : FILE

Image for representation

The national capital has a notorious reputation when it comes to crime. The recent case has highlighted the need for better policing yet again. But this time, niece of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been targetted by the thieves. According to media reports, Damayantiben Modi was mugged in Civil Lines area of New Delhi. The bike-borne thieves snatched Damayanti's bag and fled. The bag contained Rs 56,000 in cash, two mobile phones and important documents. Damayanti was travelling in an auto at the time of the incident. 

The incident took place just outside Gujarati Samaj Bhavan at 7 am on Saturday in Civil Lines. The location of the crime is just a few kilometres away from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The police said that they are scanning CCTV footage for a possible clue. The investigation is on.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKerala cyanide killer case is very challenging: Top cop Behra Next Story  