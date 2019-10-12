PM Modi's niece gets mugged in Delhi, snatchers run away with 56k cash

Image Source : FILE Image for representation

The national capital has a notorious reputation when it comes to crime. The recent case has highlighted the need for better policing yet again. But this time, niece of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been targetted by the thieves. According to media reports, Damayantiben Modi was mugged in Civil Lines area of New Delhi. The bike-borne thieves snatched Damayanti's bag and fled. The bag contained Rs 56,000 in cash, two mobile phones and important documents. Damayanti was travelling in an auto at the time of the incident.

The incident took place just outside Gujarati Samaj Bhavan at 7 am on Saturday in Civil Lines. The location of the crime is just a few kilometres away from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The police said that they are scanning CCTV footage for a possible clue. The investigation is on.