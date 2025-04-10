UP Shocker: Petrol pump manager shot dead for refusing to fill fuel in bottle in Bulandshahr | Details The incident took place in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district, when the two motorcycle-borne men arrived at the petrol station to get their bike refilled. The Senior Superintendent of Police said an FIR has been registered and that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

A shocking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Wednesday night, where a petrol pump manager was shot dead after a heated altercation with two men. The deceased has been identified as Raju Sharma (30). According to police, the confrontation began when the two accused, who arrived at the petrol station on a motorcycle, demanded that fuel be filled into a plastic bottle -- something the staff is not permitted to do under safety regulations.

When the on-duty staffer refused their request, the duo became aggressive and approached the pump manager, Sharma. Despite his attempts to reason with them, the men continued to insist on getting the petrol in a bottle. The situation escalated rapidly, following which one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Sharma. Following this, Sharma was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

As per the information, Police have launched a full investigation into the case and are scanning CCTV footage from the petrol station to identify and trace the assailants. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said an FIR has been registered. "The accused have been identified with the help of CCTV camera footage. Efforts are underway to arrest them," he said.

Metal trader shot dead in Etawah

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was shot dead in his sleep inside his house in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. As per the police, the incident occurred in the Vivoli village of the district.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said the incident took place around 1 am in the village under the Bharthana Police Station. The attackers entered the house and shot Lal Singh twice in the head as he lay asleep on a cot in the verandah. Hearing the gunshots, family members rushed to the verandah and found Lal Singh dead, in a pool of blood. The attackers, who are yet to be identified, had already fled by then.

(With PTI inputs)

