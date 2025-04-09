26-year-old woman burnt alive for dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh horror: Before succumbing to her injuries, the victim narrated the entire sequence of events to her brother Amar Pal.

Uttar Pradesh horror: Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case of dowry death in Pilibhit district on Wednesday (April 9) against a man and his parents for allegedly burning his 26-year-old wife alive after their repeated demands for dowry were not met. Jehanabad Station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Mishra said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Amar Pal, the deceased woman's brother. According to the police complaint, Sonkali married Naresh Kumar, a resident of the Milak Qazi village, on April 28, 2017. Her husband frequently subjected her to physical abuse for failing to bring a motorcycle and jewellery as dowry.

Sonkali’s father-in-law, Janki, and mother-in-law, Bhagwan Devi, have also been accused of subjecting her to sustained mental and physical abuse, the SHO added. Following a dispute on March 30 (Sunday), Kumar and his parents allegedly wrapped Sonkali in soiled clothes, poured turpentine on her, and set her on fire, Mishra said.

Before succumbing to her injuries on April 6 (Sunday), Sonkali narrated the entire sequence of events to her brother, Amar Pal, the officer said, adding that necessary legal proceedings are being initiated.

Woman dies at in-laws' home in Budaun

A 21-year-old woman died at her in-laws' house on Tuesday (April 8), supposedly from ingesting poison. The victim, Tarawati, had married one Sachin of Bihar Harchandpur village merely eight months ago.

Her father, Omkar, a native of the Nagla Bhawuti village of Kasganj district, alleged that she was killed by her in-laws over dowry, police said. "Her in-laws would often beat her over dowry. I had even submitted a written complaint about it recently," Omkar alleged, according to police.

"The body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem. A case will be registered based on the family's complaint and the findings of the post-mortem report," Inspector Neeraj Malik from the Ujhani Police Station said.