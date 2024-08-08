Odisha: Two killed over parking dispute in Bhubaneswar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

A disagreement over parking at a Bhubaneswar apartment complex turned deadly on Wednesday night, resulting in the deaths of two people, according to police reports. The incident occurred at Kalyani Plaza under the jurisdiction of the Airfield police station.

The victims have been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Sethi, 28, and her friend Julu Sethi, 35. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh provided details on the tragic event, stating that what began as a minor dispute over parking escalated into a violent altercation, during which both victims sustained fatal knife wounds.

Local residents quickly responded to the situation, rushing the injured to Capital Hospital. Tragically, one victim died en route, while the other succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, DCP Singh assured that the police have identified few individuals allegedly to be involved in the crime. "Our Airfield police team has launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects involved in this incident," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Delhi: 30-year-old man stabbed over minor issue in Dwarka's Bindapur area

READ MORE | Bengaluru: Woman groped during morning walk, shocking video surfaces