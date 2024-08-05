Bengaluru: Woman groped during morning walk, shocking video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Man molested woman in Bengaluru

A case of molestation of a woman has come to light from Bengaluru, where a man groped a woman. Like every day, the woman had left her house for a morning walk at 5 am. She was standing at a place and waiting for her friend when a man came from behind and touched her improperly. The woman somehow managed to resist successfully and got out from there. Later, on her complaint, the police registered a case against the man.

Misbehavior with a woman

This incident of misbehaviour with the woman was recorded on the CCTV camera installed nearby. Which has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is visible that the woman is standing at a place and the miscreant is molesting her. The woman runs away from the clutches of the miscreant to save herself. But the miscreant comes running after the woman. At one place, the miscreant catches the woman and starts forcing himself on her. During this, he also pressed the mouth of the woman. The miscreant ran away after the woman started screaming loudly.

Case registered

The case has been registered in Konanakunte police station. Based on CCTV, the police are searching for the miscreant. The police also visited the spot and gathered information from the nearby people. DCP South, Lokesh Jaglasar told about the case that the victim woman has registered a case in Konanakunte police station. He said that the accused was absconding and was being searched. A case has been registered against the accused under BNS 76, 78, 79 (molestation, stripping, stalking and sexual harassment. The accused will be arrested soon in the case. he added.