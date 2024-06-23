Navi Mumbai: Sub-inspector booked for raping married woman constable

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A 32-year-old police sub-inspector was booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old married woman constable in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday.

A case under the relevant section of IPC has been registered against officials for allegedly raping and harassing the constable, he added. The offence was committed between 2020 and July 2022 in the Sanpada area, the official said.

According to the police, the accused became friends with the victim, both working in the Mumbai Police. The accused allegedly raped her after promising to marry her. The officials said, he rapped her on multiple occasions at a flat in Sanpada.

The accused also took Rs 19 lakh from the victim from time to time under some or the other pretext. However, he returned Rs 14.61 lakh, the police said.

The accused also stalked the woman and asked her to leave her husband, failing which he threatened to kill her, the official from Sanpada police station said.

A complaint was filed initially at the Pant Nagar police station in neighbouring Mumbai based on which a 'Zero' FIR was registered there against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 420 (cheating), the official said.

It was transferred for further probe to the Sanpada police which registered the case on Saturday, he said. A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station, irrespective of the place of incident or jurisdiction, and can later be transferred to the appropriate police station.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Monu Kalyane, Kailash Vijayvargiya's close aide and BJP Yuva Morcha leader, shot dead in Indore