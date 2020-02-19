Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Four people rob over Rs 8 lakh from bank in Muzaffarpur | Watch video

Four unidentified people, without covering their faces, rob Rs 8 lakh from a private bank in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. They were seen entering the bank, and very comfortably asking the bank employee in the counter to put the money in a red cloth.

According to news agency ANI, they fled away with a cash worth Rs. 15 lakh. The bank comes under the jurisdiction of Saraiya Police of the district.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sub-Divisional police officer, Sariya told ANI, "We have collected CCTV fotage from the bank and registered a complaint on four unidentifies people in this regard."

#WATCH Bihar: 4 unidentified people rob Rs 8 lakh from a private bank in Muzaffarpur. Investigation on to nab the accused. (18.02.20) pic.twitter.com/3LgUW9BpGq — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

In a similar incident, Six people, wearing helmets and covering their faces, robbed over Rs 8 lakh rupees from an ICICI bank branch in Muzaffarpur's Gobarsahi area last year. During the incident, ten employees and 4-5 account-holders were present.