Muslim spiritual leader from Afghanistan shot dead in Nashik

Muslim leader shot dead: Four unidentified persons killed a Muslim spiritual leader, popularly known as 'Sufi Baba' in Maharashtra's Nashik. The 35-year-old leader hailed from Afghanistan and was shot dead in Nashik's Yeola town on Tuesday. A possible motive behind the murder was not immediately known.

The incident took place in the evening at an open plot in the MIDC area of Yeola town, around 200km from Mumbai, the police said. The deceased was identified as Khwaja Sayyad Chishti, an official said.

He was shot with a firearm in the forehead by the attackers, following which he died on the spot, the official said. After killing Sufi Baba, the assailants seized an SUV used by him and fled the spot, he said.

An offence of murder was registered at the Yeola police station and a hunt was on to nab the killers, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)