Mumbai: One injured as bike-borne assailants open fire near D-Mart in Sanpada, probe on

In a shocking incident, two unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly fired 5 to 6 rounds in Mumbai, leaving one person injured on Friday. As per the information, the incident occurred near D-Mart in the Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai. The injured person has been identified as Rajaram Thoke, a contractor associated with the APMC market's waste management.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack might be linked to a dispute over the waste management contract. The assailants fled the scene after the attack, the police added.

Probe initiated

Following the incident, Sanpada police, along with a forensic team, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough investigation. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and apprehend the culprits. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Navi Mumbai murder case

In a separate incident, the Navi Mumbai police solved the murders of a 70-year-old woman and her son in Kamote with the arrest of two 19-year-olds. Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra (45) were found dead in their house in Sector 6 on Wednesday evening, after which local police and Crime Branch teams began probing various angles, the official said.

The murders were cracked in less than 24 hours after a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. An official earlier said relatives who had come to the house on Wednesday evening (January 1) had found the door locked from inside and had got no response from the mother and son, after which they alerted police.

When police and fire brigade personnel entered the house, it was filled with the smell of LPG as the gas knob was kept on, while the woman and her son were found dead in the bedroom, the official added.

