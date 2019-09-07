Image Source : FILE Miscreants loot Rs 8 lakh at gunpoint in Bihar's Vaishali

Three unidentified miscreants looted Rs 8 lakh at gunpoint from staff of a private finance firm in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Sarai Bazar when the two staffers of the finance firm were on their way on a motorcycle to deposit the amount at a bank.

Three motorcycle-borne men accosted the two persons and snatched a bag containing Rs 8 lakh from them at gunpoint, Sarai police station SHO Ranjit Kumar said.

The finance company's staff have lodged an FIR with the police, Kumar said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

ALSO READ: Miscreants loot Rs 8 lakh from businessman

ALSO READ: Jailed art dealer Subhash Kapoor charged in US with looting artifacts

ALSO READ: Vegetable vendor looted at gunpoint in Punjab's Phagwara