Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes one-year-old baby in Bahraich

In a shocking incident, a one-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Saturday. The man has been arrested and is being interrogated, police said.

The incident took place in the Nanpara police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla told reporters.

As soon as information was received about the incident, a case was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated, she said.

The girl was first taken to the district hospital for treatment. Though her condition was stable, she was referred to Lucknow for a thorough examination by paediatricians, Shukla said.

(With inputs from PTI)

