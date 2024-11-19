Man murders wife on wedding day, dumps body in garbage heap

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday (November 19) stated that they have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a teenage girl who went missing around a month ago.

The police revealed that the victim's body was recovered at a garbage site in Tukkuguda, where the accused covered it with waste paper to conceal the crime.

About the Incident

The police stated that the matter first came to light after the victim's mother filed a missing person complaint regarding her daughter's disappearance at the Miyapur police station on November 10. During the investigation, they arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Chintu alias Vignesh and two of his accomplices in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the accused had befriended the 17-year-old girl online about five months ago. Over a month ago, he expressed his love for the girl, which she accepted. Later, Vignesh took her from her house to his friend's residence and "sexually assaulted" her. When Vignesh warned her against speaking with other people over the phone, the girl demanded marriage, which the accused agreed to but later killed her on the same day.

As per the police, after marrying the girl, the accused killed her the same day by smashing her head against a wall in their house and strangling her with a scarf. He then dumped the girl's body at a garbage site in Tukkuguda with the help of his wife and his friend and covered it with waste paper to hide the crime.

Case Filed

Despite the tactics used by the accused, the matter came to light as, before killing the girl on November 8, Vignesh had asked her to call her mother and inform her about the marriage, stating they would visit her house.

However, after killing the girl, the accused again called the victim's mother and asked if her daughter was with her. The girl's mother grew suspicious of the accused's behavior and filed a missing person complaint on November 10. Based on this, the police registered a case of kidnapping and apprehended Vignesh.

During questioning, the accused confessed to having murdered the girl. Her body too has been recovered and sent for a postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)