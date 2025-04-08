Man killed in Delhi’s Gokalpuri due to friendship with Muslim girl, two accused arrested The two people accused of killing the young man in the Gokalpuri area have been identified as Sahil and Shahrukh and police have taken action in this murder case and arrested both the accused.

In a horrific incident, a young man was killed in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on Monday night. According to available information, two Muslim boys have been accused of this murder. The reason for the murder of the young man is said to be his friendship with a Muslim girl.

Police said on April 7 at about 09:14 PM, a stabbing incident was reported at PS Gokul Puri. “Immediately, SHO and other staff reached Sanjay Colony and found that the victim had been taken to GTB Hospital who was declared brought dead by the attending doctors,” police said.

Accordingly, a case under sections of 103(1)/3(5) BNS has been registered at PS Gokalpuri and both named accused, namely Shahrukh and Sahil Khan have been arrested,” police added.

Here’s what happened?

The murder of a young man in Delhi's Gokalpuri area has created a sensation in the area. The deceased has been identified as Himanshu. According to the information, Himanshu was friends with the accused's sister, and the girl's side was not happy about this.

It is being alleged that the girl's brother, Shahrukh, along with his friend,s killed Himanshu late at night on Monday.

When the deceased was a minor, criminal cases were registered against him. A case of attempted murder was registered against Himanshu in Gokulpuri police station as well.

Both accused arrested

The two people accused of murdering the young man in the Gokalpuri area have been identified as Sahil and Shahrukh. Both are brothers of the girl. Police have taken action in this murder case and arrested both the accused.