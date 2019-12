Image Source : FILE Man impersonated as IPS officer arrested in molestation case (Representational image)

A 38-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer was arrested in a molestation case in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarak Pur, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Gauri Shankar, a resident of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to police, Shankar used to harass women by sending obscene videos and vulgar messages on their mobile.