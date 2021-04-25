Man arrested, minor apprehended in Mayur Vihar alleged murder case

Image Source : PTI Two men have been arrested and a minor apprehended for allegedly killing their neighbour in Mayur Vihar.

Two men have been arrested and a minor apprehended for allegedly killing their neighbor in Mayur Vihar. Police reported on Saturday that the deceased identified as Ramzano was killed over blocking a drain here.

The deceased’s husband, Iliyas, had constructed a ramp outside their house in the Mayur Vihar colony here on April 20, which blocked a drain in the vicinity. This was done to prevent the ramp from getting wet, SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

Neighbors and the accused, Sultan and father Baley Hasan had a problem with this development and had gotten into a verbal spat with Iliyas a few days ago. However, on April 20 the fight blew out of proportion and the accused reached the house of Iliyas and beat his wife Ramzano and son with sticks. Ramzano was attacked with a huge stone following which she died, police said.

Hasan’s minor son has also been apprehended in the case, the SP said.

(With PTI Inputs)

