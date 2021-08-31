Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Man arrested for attempting to rape eight-year-old girl in Bareilly

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday night. SP (City) Ravindra Kumar said the girl was sitting alone in her father's grocery shop when Vishal Gupta, 30, tried to rape her.

When the girl's mother arrived there, the accused fled away, he said. A case was lodged against him on Monday and he was produced before a court, which sent him to jail, Inspector of Baradari police station Neeraj Malik said.

In 2019, Gupta was arrested in another attempt to rape case and was released from prison a few days ago.