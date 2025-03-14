Maharashtra: Woman’s severed head found inside suitcase in Palghar district Maharashtra: Forensic experts will visit the site to collect evidence, the official from Mandvi police station said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the murder.

Maharashtra: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have launched a probe after a woman’s severed head was found in a suitcase, an official said on Friday (March 14). The discovery was made near Pirkunda Dargah in the Virar area on Thursday evening (March 13).

A few local children found an abandoned suitcase and opened it out of curiosity. Police were subsequently alerted, the official said.

13-yr-old boy kills child he was jealous of

A teen boy was detained on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 6-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district out of jealousy, with a senior police official claiming he took inspiration for the act from a Hindi film about a serial killer, a police official said. The girl's body was found on Sriram Nagar hillock at around 4.30 am, the Pelhar police station official said.

"We have detained a 13-year-old boy from Nalasopara. The deceased is his cousin. He allegedly killed her out of jealousy since he thought everyone pampered her," senior inspector Jitendra Vankute of Pelhar police station told media.

"The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening after which her kin approached police. CCTV footage from the vicinity of a nearby company showed the boy taking the girl somewhere. The boy first tried to mislead police but later confessed," he said.

The official said the juvenile strangled the girl and then smashed her face with a stone after being inspired by Hindi film 'Raman Raghav', which is about a serial killer.