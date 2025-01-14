Maharashtra shocker! Man kills friend with hammer for raping wife in Badlapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Man kills friend with hammer for raping wife

In a shocking case reported from Maharashtra's Badlapur, a man killed his friend with hammer for sexually assulting his wife. The accused, identified as Naresh Bhagat, was arrested by the police. He confessed the crime during interrogation and said he killed his friend (Sushant) for raping his wife. Police have registered a case against Naresh under relevant sections.

Sushant threated Naresh's wife

As per the inputs received from Badlapur, both Naresh Bhagat and Sushant lived in in Shirgaon area, and were good friends. However, Sushant sexually assaulted Naresh's wife and when she protested against it, he threatened to kill her. Naresh's wife informed him when Sushant raped her multiple times. In fit of anger, Naresh planned to murder his friend.

Naresh invited his friend

On January 10, Naresh called Sushant over for drinks, and pretended he knows nothing about the assault. Both of them consumed alchohal in the afternoon and then Sushant stayed at Naresh's house. Early in the morning Naresh killed Sushant by hitting him on the head with a hammer and told the police that he had fell in the bathroom due to excessive drinking.

However, the postmortem report revealed the entire incident, after which the police arrested the accused Naresh. Initially, based on Naresh's story, police registered a case of sudden death but when postmortem report came and reveled that Sushant was hit on the head by a heavy object, murder was proved.

After this, the police took Naresh into custody and during the interrogation, he confessed that he had murdered Sushant. He told the police that out of anger over raping his wife, he had killed Sushant. In this case, the police have registered a case of murder against him and arrested him.

(With inputs from Sunil Sharma)