Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Maharashtra: Man kills younger brother after fight over Rs 500 in Thane district

Maharashtra: Man kills younger brother after fight over Rs 500 in Thane district

Maharashtra: As perf police reports, the argument escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death with a knife. Their mother later alerted the authorities about the incident.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Thane Published : Jan 09, 2025 10:01 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 10:07 IST
Maharashtra, Maharashtra crime news, Maharashtra Man kills younger brother after fight over Rs 500 i
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: Man kills younger brother after fight over Rs 500.

Maharashtra crime news: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after an argument over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Kalyan area, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused, Salim Shamim Khan, who was inebriated, got enraged when his brother Naseem Khan (27) confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission, an official from Bazarpeth police station said on Wednesday.

Based on her statement, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder). The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, the police added.

Related Stories
Thane court acquits man accused of raping teenager, says relation appears consensual

Thane court acquits man accused of raping teenager, says relation appears consensual

Thane: 15-year-old girl consumes 'rat poison' after being scolded by mother over phone use, dies

Thane: 15-year-old girl consumes 'rat poison' after being scolded by mother over phone use, dies

Maharashtra: 41 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Thane Civic School

Maharashtra: 41 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Thane Civic School

Thane Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thane Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thane Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Sanjay Kelkar wins by 58,253 Votes

Thane Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Sanjay Kelkar wins by 58,253 Votes

Massive fire breaks out on 16th floor of high-rise building in Kalyan, rescue operation on | VIDEO

Massive fire breaks out on 16th floor of high-rise building in Kalyan, rescue operation on | VIDEO

Maharashtra: 10-year-old girl molested in Thane school, headmistress held for not reporting matter

Maharashtra: 10-year-old girl molested in Thane school, headmistress held for not reporting matter

Maharashtra: 3-day convention to be held in Thane housing societies concerning dog bites

Maharashtra: 3-day convention to be held in Thane housing societies concerning dog bites

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement