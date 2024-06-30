Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Man booked for raping woman, attempted trafficking for sale of her kidney.

Maharashtra crime news: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Thane district and attempted trafficking for the sale of her kidney, an official said today (June 30).

As per the FIR, accused Rahul, with aliases like Vasim, Chandan and Kundan Kumar, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at his home in the Nalasopara area a few days ago. Rahul was apparently in touch with two other women for trafficking the 20-year-old for organ sale, the official said.

After being threatened by him to get the job done, the two women on Saturday (June 29) took the 20-year-old to a hospital to hand her over to Rahul. However, the plan did not work out, the official said.

Meanwhile, a fourth woman got a hint of Rahul’s activities and tipped the police. Based on her complaint, police booked Rahul for rape and human trafficking under Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

