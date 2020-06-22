Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: 80-year-old man killed by son in Latur on Father's Day

A 80-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a dispute over division of land in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on

Monday. Anandwadi-resident Panchappa Dhappadhule was attacked and killed by his son Nagnath on Sunday, ironically Father's Day, an official said.

"Nagnath and his brother Virnath would quarrel over land affairs and wanted division of property. The two brothers had a fight on Saturday which was resolved by villagers. On Sunday, Nagnath and his sons etc attacked people in Virnath's household. Three people were injured while Panchappa died," he said.

One person has been arrested so far and several others are on the run after a murder case was registered, he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage