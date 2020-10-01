Image Source : PTI MP horror: Minor girl dragged out of hut during sleep in Khargone, gangraped by 3 men

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men near Marugarh village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Chainpur police station area.

The girl and her brother were peacefully sleeping inside their hut in an agriculture field in the village when the three accused arrived on a two-wheeler and dragged her out, the police said. As her brother opposed the accused, they hit his brother with a stick, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan told PTI.

The men then dragged the girl to another part of the field and took turns to rape her. When the brother raised an alarm and alerted the villagers, the accused fled the spot leaving the two-wheeler behind.

Police said a case under relevant sections has been registered and the minor girl's medical examination was also conducted. The two-wheeler used by the culprits turned out to be a stolen one, he said, adding that further investigations are on.

