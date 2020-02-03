Image Source : FILE MP: Bodies of woman and three daughters found, husband missing

The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were found on Sunday at their house in Akkalpur area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The bodies didn't bear any injury marks, a police officer said.

The deceased woman was identified as Laxmi Bai, he said, adding that the youngest daughter of the deceased was one-month-old while the eldest was five-year-old.

He said the cause behind their death can be known through postmortem.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman has gone missing, the officer said, adding that a search is on.

