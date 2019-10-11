Shame! 20-year-old married woman gang-raped near Bhopal railway station

In a spine-chilling incident, a 20-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men near Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

According to the report, all four accused who are sanitation workers have been arrested.

The incident took place when the woman along with her niece had ventured out of her house around 11.30 pm on Wednesday to watch a tableau of Goddess Durga heading for immersion, PTI reported.

When the survivor went to answer nature's call late in the night at a deserted place near platform number 6, the four accused allegedly raped her.

The four accused - Dharmedra Rai (45), Vikram Karosia (32), Rajesh Khare (40) and Rakesh Karosia (40) - were arrested on Thursday by the Bhopal police. They were charged with gang-rape, a Government Railway Police (GRP) release said.

They all are sanitation workers hired through a private agency to work on platforms and station premises. Among them, Rai is a supervisor.

Based on statements given by the victim's niece, who heard the accused addressing each other by name, the GRP zeroed in on them, a release said.

A case has been registered under Section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

