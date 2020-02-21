Son of former BSP MLA arrested for engineering student's murder in Lucknow

Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow engineering student murder: Former BSP MLA's son arrested

At least one person was arrested for stabbing an engineering student to death in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area. According to government sources, the accused has been identified as Aman Bahadur and is the son of a former MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Identified as 23-year-old Prashant Singh, the deceased was attacked by a group of nearly 10-12 men, as shown in the CCTV video of the incident. Others involved in the attack are yet to be traced.

The incident was reported from Gomtinagar area of Lucknow on Thursday, where Prashant, along with one other person driving an SUV was attacked by a mob. The group was reportedly waiting for the SUV and stopped it midway. Both the men inside the car were then attacked by the group.

Keeping his hand on his chest, Prashant Singh is then seen running out of the car and enters a building.

According to the police, the deceased was later found lying in a pool of blood inside the society complex. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Commenting on the incident, police said the deceased reportedly had an altercation with his junior at college after he had gone to Barabanki for the birthday celebration of a friend. The victim's friend has told the police that Prashant's junior in the college could be behind the murder.

The police, meanwhile, are investigating the case and are questioning students.

Prashant Singh hailed from Varanasi and was studying at a prominent engineering college in Lucknow.

Horrific video shows B-Tech student stabbed to death by group of 10 in Lucknow