Kolkata: Woman charred to death at in-laws' place; police launch probe

Kolkata: Woman charred to death at in-laws' place

Police on Saturday started a probe into the death of a 47-year-old woman who suffered almost 100 per cent burn injuries at her in-laws place in the city's Survey Park area earlier this week, a senior officer said. After receiving a complaint from the woman's brother in which he accused the husband of killing her by setting her on fire, police have started the investigation into the case.

The woman, a mental health professional, and mother of a teenage boy passed away at a hospital on November 27, a day after suffering 100 per cent burns inflicted at home, he said.

The brother also alleged that she was facing domestic violence since she got married to the man, a marine engineer, around 23 years ago.

"They were married for over 23 years and she had been suffering since that day," the brother alleged.

"The husband, who was currently jobless, had been physically and mentally abusive towards her for all these years. He was a drunkard and often created trouble in area where they were residing. He was booked by police for several reasons," the brother said.

"Her husband and family are calling it a suicide, but we believe he has murdered her," one of the victim's friends said.

Meanwhile, following the brutal gangrape and murder incident in Hyderabad, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma requested women to dial 100 or toll-free numbers of the force in case of emergency.

"In case of any emergency or any doubt regarding your safety please dial the following Toll-Free numbers of @KolkataPolice: 100 or 1090 or 1091 or 112," Sharma tweeted.

