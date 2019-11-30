Hyderabad gangrape case: Women take out candle march at crime scene demanding justice for victim

After the gruesome incident of gangrape and murder of Hyderabad vet which shook the whole nation, the people on Saturday took to streets protesting and demanding justice for the victim. The women took out candle march and protested at the scene of the crime.

However, things got heated up when an angry crowd gathered in front of the police station and tried to stop the police from taking the accused to the court. The protestors demanded death to those responsible for the acts.

#HyderabadHorror

Women took out candle march and protested at the scene of crime demanding justice for Lady Doctor. @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi @J_Paatni pic.twitter.com/CR9KfI1vwV — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) November 30, 2019

#HyderabadHorror

Shad Nagar police had a tough time today to handle the angry crowd. Hundreds of people demanding death to accused persons have ghathered out side the police station did not allow police to take accused to court.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/NflJi17n4p — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) November 30, 2019

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women team reaches the residence of the veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered in Hyderabad.

Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson said: "Family told that role of the police was negative. Police didn't listen to them, they were saying that she must have eloped. They were fighting over jurisdiction, under whose jurisdiction it comes in. This caused the delay. They could have saved a life."

"We have a judicial system which will be followed. But it should not be delayed and nothing less than 'hang till death'. They should be hanged and case should go in fast track court," she added.

The 25-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday. They later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire. The charred body of the victim was found the next day.

Cyberabad police on Friday night announced the arrest of the four accused, who allegedly trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of a scooty parked near the toll plaza.

The accused, two truck drivers and two cleaners, hail from Narayanpet district of Telangana. Police took the accused to crime scenes on Friday night to reconstruct the crime and record their statements. It is likely to seek custody of the accused for further questioning.

