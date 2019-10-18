Fake Kolkata BPO duped thousands of Americans by impersonating as Microsoft employees; three arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Kolkata Cyber Crime Cell has arrested three persons who duped thousands of Americans by impersonating themselves as officers from technology giant Microsoft.

Three persons -- Sidharth Banthia, Ishfaque Ahmed and Rizwaen Ali -- ran a call centre in Kolkata's Topsia area. They called US-based customers and projected themselves as tech support employee of Microsoft.

Kolkata Cyber Crime Cell started the investigation after a complaint by a Delhi resident who informed of the fraud. The three were arrested follwing the police crackdown.

Six hard disks, one pen drive and several incriminating documents were seized from the possession of the accused persons and the call centre, he said.

"A case has been started under sections of the IT Act. We are interrogating the accused to find out if more people are involved in the racket," PTI quoted Kolkata Police as saying.

(With PTI inputs)