Kerala: Elderly man attacked by grandson over missing pet cat in Thrissur

According to the police, the man a fit of anger after his pet cat went missing enganged in a heated arguement with his grandfather and subsequently, hacked him which cuased him injuries.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Thrissur Updated on: June 02, 2024 13:59 IST
In a shocking incident, a 79-year-old man was allegedly hacked and injured by his grandson over the missing of a pet cat in Edakkulam in Thrissur. According to the police, an argument over the missing of a pet cat took an ugly turn which prompted the man to attack his grandfather. 
 
The elderly man suffered injuries on his head, hands and legs in the attack. Currently, the elder man is recovering at the government medical college now, the police officials said.
 
According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday night and the condition of Kesavan is stable as of now.
 
According to the statement of the grandfather, there was an argument between him and his grandson Sreekumar, who is in his late 20s, over the missing of their pet cat. In a fit of anger, Sreekumar allegedly hacked his grandfather with a weapon.
 
The accused himself rushed the injured grandfather to the hospital, from where police took him into custody. He was suspected to be under the influence of liquor, police added.
(With PTI inputs)
