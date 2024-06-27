Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
Bengaluru: Newborn baby's body found in dustbin of train, Karnataka Railway Police probe on

Karnataka crime news: The baby was wrapped in a white cloth and dumped into the dustbin. Passengers who noticed the baby inside the dustbin informed the Railway authorities.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bengaluru Updated on: June 27, 2024 18:22 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka: Newborn baby's body found in dustbin of train in Bengaluru, investigation on.

Karnataka crime news: The Karnataka Railway Police recovered the lifeless body of a newborn baby from a dustbin on a train in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Thursday (June 27), and the Yeshwanthpur Railway Police has taken up the investigation.

According to police, the body of the baby boy was recovered from the Prasanthi Express, which arrived at Yelahanka Railway Station in Bengaluru from Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The baby was wrapped in a white cloth and dumped into the dustbin. Passengers who noticed the baby inside the dustbin informed the Railway authorities.

The railway police suspect that the baby was born on the train and immediately after birth was dumped into the dustbin. The police are verifying CCTV footage to ascertain what exactly took place. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

