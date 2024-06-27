Karnataka schools closed today due to heavy rains, check when classes will resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka schools closed today, June 27

All schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada District are closed today, June 27. The decision to close all educational institutions including primary and high schools and Anganwadis has been taken due to heavy rains in the district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of heavy rains for the districts of coastal Karnataka. Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has issued an order that mentions that the holiday has been declared for Anganwadis, government, aided, and private primary and high schools.

The official notice reads, 'A holiday has been declared in all schools in Mangaluru on June 27 as heavy rain continued in the district. A red alert has been announced in the district till 8.00 am on June 27. Fisherman have been instructed to not venure into fishing. The public has been asked to go the seashore, or river banks.'

Apart from this, the district administration has initiated various preventive measures as the district is experiencing heavy rainfall after the arrival of the monsoon.

Karnataka Weather Update

According to the latest updates shared by IMD, squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along with the Karnataka Coast.

Also, the IMD has issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka. In the wake of these developments, the district administration has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains and winds of 30-40 kmph in coastal Karnataka on Thursday. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in all the coastal districts of Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada from June 28 to June 30.