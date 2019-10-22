Kamlesh Tiwari killers arrested near Gujarat-Rajasthan border

Image Source : FILE Kamlesh Tiwari (Pictured above) was murdered on October 18

Ashfaq and Moinuddin, the two men accused of killing Kamlesh Tiwari have been arrested by the police. They were arrested near Gujarat and Rajasthan border.

Hindu Mahasabha chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lucknow on Friday. The incident was reported at Tiwari's office in the city, where two people barged in holding a box of sweets. According to media reports, the miscreants hid a pistol and a knife inside the box, with which they attacked Tiwari.

Both the miscreants fled the spot soon after the incident.

The Hindu Mahasabha leader was rushed to Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group.

