Wedding preparations begin at Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence ahead of wedding with Gauri Spratt | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to become a groom for the third time. He is scheduled to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. With the wedding just two days away, preparations are in full swing.

Now a video has gone viral online, where the actor's Mumbai residence can be seen getting all getting all decked up before the big day. Even amid the Mumbai rains, the wedding preps are going on in full swing.

Watch the video here:

How many guests will attend Aamir Khan's wedding?

According to reports by India Today, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will have a private ceremony. Reports suggest that approximately 100 to 150 guests, comprising close friends from the industry and family members, will attend the wedding. They have invited very few stars to the event. The report also claims that Gauri and Aamir are personally overseeing every aspect of the wedding planning.

They have personally selected everything, from the ceremony arrangements and the guest list to the food menu. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will first complete the marriage registration formalities, followed by a lunch hosted for the invited guests.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wedding menu

According to reports, the menu for this special occasion features some of Aamir Khan and Gauri's favorite dishes, with the couple playing an active role in the preparations. The guest list of celebrities attending the wedding includes Lagaan director and close friend Ashutosh Gowariker, as well as director Rajkumar Santoshi.

Aamir Khan confirmed his wedding on Friday

Sharing the news of his wedding on July 5, Aamir Khan had said, 'I am getting married, but it will take place at home. July 5 is a very special day for us; only our family and a few close friends will be present. We seek everyone's blessings.'

It is worth noting that Aamir Khan had introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media on his 60th birthday, an event that also led to the actor facing trolling.

This is Aamir Khan's 3rd wedding

Aamir Khan was initially married to Reena Dutta who is the mother of his two children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The two were divorced in 2002. Aamir then got remarried to Kiran Rao, a filmmaker, in 2005. In 2011, their son Azad Rao Khan was born using the process of surrogacy. The two announced their divorce in July 2021 and now after 5 years, the Bollywood superstar is all set to tie the knot with Gauri on July 5, 2026.

Also Read: Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with Gauri Spratt at recent screening: 'Sabki blessings chahenge…'