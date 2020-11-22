Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: Unemployed son kills father to get a job on compassionate ground

A 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his father, an employee of Central Coal Fields Limited (CCL), in Jharkhand to get a job in CCL on compassionate grounds, police said on Sunday.

Krishna Ram (55), head security guard posted in CCL’s central workshop at Barkakana in Ramgarh district was found dead on Thursday with his throat slit, police said.

Prakash Chandra Mahto, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), told reporters on Saturday that Ram’s 35-year-old son had killed him at his quarter late on Wednesday night by slitting his throat adding that police have recovered a small hummer knife used in the murder and the mobile phone of deceased.

Police authorities also claimed that Ram’s son has confessed during interrogation that he killed his father to get a CCL job on “compassionate grounds”. As per the company’s rules, legal dependent of an employee will be given a job if the employee died during his service tenure, police said.